Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 7,102 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 348,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Larson Financial Group LLC owned 0.22% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $16,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $60,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.54. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

