AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Sells 35,223 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,223 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 237,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,431,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $50.23 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

