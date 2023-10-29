Dearborn Partners LLC Has $627,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 15.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 538,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after acquiring an additional 71,322 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 4.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,237,886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $454,321,000 after acquiring an additional 494,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 787,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,253,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,413,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 7.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 523,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 34,762 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.03 and a 12 month high of $42.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. CIBC upped their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. National Bank Financial began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Enbridge from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

