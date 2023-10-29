Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Windham Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Public Storage by 3.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $238.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.46. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $234.93 and a twelve month high of $316.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

