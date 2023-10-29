Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 104,195.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,364,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,192,621,000 after acquiring an additional 132,237,142 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 9,906.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,753,281 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,745,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $500,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 6,088.4% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,661,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,377,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,002 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $27.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.97%.

In related news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.10.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

