JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 1,472 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after purchasing an additional 682,502,016 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,195,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,005,000 after acquiring an additional 14,892,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $644,436,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,837,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,496,000 after buying an additional 14,080,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.40 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,136. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 654 shares of company stock valued at $30,148 and have sold 39,842 shares valued at $1,584,149. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.76.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $30.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.99 and its 200-day moving average is $34.00. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Articles

