Addison Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Addison Advisors LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,184 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,342 shares of company stock valued at $10,905,321. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $97.98 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $149.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

