Triumph Capital Management Takes $566,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the first quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

Shares of WPC opened at $53.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average of $65.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.80. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $85.94.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $1.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 119.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered W. P. Carey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet lowered W. P. Carey from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

About W. P. Carey

(Free Report)

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $23 billion and a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,475 net lease properties covering approximately 180 million square feet and a portfolio of 85 self-storage operating properties, as of June 30, 2023.

