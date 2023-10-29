PFG Investments LLC Sells 467 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

PFG Investments LLC reduced its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 467 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,949,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,387,000 after purchasing an additional 154,945 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,869.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,786,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,777,000 after buying an additional 4,543,146 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE ED opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.19.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 46.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

