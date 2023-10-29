American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 27.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $582,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075,777 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 1st quarter valued at $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after acquiring an additional 995,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $116.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.25 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

