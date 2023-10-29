Addison Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.42 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

