Appleton Group LLC Invests $278,000 in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,486 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Seagate Technology makes up approximately 0.4% of Appleton Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.8% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 85.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,243,694 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $76,947,000 after purchasing an additional 571,633 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 299,320 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,479 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,475 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 48.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,866 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Seagate Technology stock opened at $68.20 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $74.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.33.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -78.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagate Technology news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,314,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,818,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,548 shares of company stock worth $14,790,651 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

