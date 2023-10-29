Triumph Capital Management Sells 1,244 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.9% of Triumph Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $162.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

