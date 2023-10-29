Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 394.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SMH. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,052,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,176,000 after buying an additional 11,584 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 190.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 12,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $138.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $90.19 and a 1-year high of $161.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.74 and its 200 day moving average is $148.10.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.