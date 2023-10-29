CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Lowered by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 19,146 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1,391.8% during the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $34.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.61.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

