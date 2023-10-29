Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st.

Ames National has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ATLO opened at $16.17 on Friday. Ames National has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $145.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.54.

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ames National during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ames National by 38.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ames National by 608.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ames National by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ames National by 165.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ames National in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

