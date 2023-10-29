Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 on November 7th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0852 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.
Banco Santander has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.
Banco Santander Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 97.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander Company Profile
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.
