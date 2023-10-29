Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.09 on November 7th

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0852 per share by the bank on Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06.

Banco Santander has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Banco Santander has a payout ratio of 23.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Santander to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Banco Santander stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SAN

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $62,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $53,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Banco Santander by 97.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,149 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.