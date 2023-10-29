Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $131.96 million during the quarter. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.57. The firm has a market cap of $736.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.85.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $28,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,437.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after purchasing an additional 751,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,103,000 after purchasing an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,486,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,223,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,144,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

Further Reading

