3,747 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,471,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,818 shares in the company, valued at $23,909,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock valued at $23,465,095 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $499.83.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $457.93 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $307.30 and a one year high of $520.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $475.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $455.46.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

KLA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.32%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

