PFG Investments LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 47.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $66.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day moving average is $61.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.