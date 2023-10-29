4,741 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Purchased by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 567.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,639,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244,239 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 31,810.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,028,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.80.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $104.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.23 and a 200-day moving average of $112.16. The stock has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $133.08.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, for a total transaction of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,959.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Mcdade bought 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

