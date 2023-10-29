PFG Investments LLC Acquires 29 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 728.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $444.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $480.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.70. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $309.48 and a one year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.6658 per share. This represents a $6.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

