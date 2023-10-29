Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,525,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595,610 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kroger worth $71,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Kroger by 7.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kroger in the first quarter worth about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $218,404.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $42.62 and a 1-year high of $50.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading

