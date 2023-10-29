Triumph Capital Management Has $971,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,740 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.03.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.9 %

AMD opened at $96.43 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4,819.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.63 and its 200 day moving average is $106.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

