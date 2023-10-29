The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 893,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,548,000 after purchasing an additional 162,055 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 898.9% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.4% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.84.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.8 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $158.38. The stock has a market cap of $346.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be paid a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total transaction of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,813.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,509 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,985. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

