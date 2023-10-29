Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 708,334 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,296,053 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 708,334 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at $5,911,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 27.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 329,883 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,241,000 after purchasing an additional 70,779 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,065 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $41.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.31. The stock has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.40 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $49.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $4,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at $13,145,905.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UBER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

