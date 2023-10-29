iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,258 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYW opened at $101.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $114.17.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

