Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $849,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,315 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises approximately 1.0% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.93.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance
KMB stock opened at $116.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
