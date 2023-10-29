Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXFree Report) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.9% of Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 99,752.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 171,204,312 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,248,509,000 after purchasing an additional 171,032,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,590,190 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,076,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,523 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 410.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,451,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,517,548 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,368,554,000 after purchasing an additional 689,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total transaction of $4,847,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $91,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,815 shares of company stock worth $12,274,351 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.52.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $355.28 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $282.21 and a twelve month high of $375.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $91.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $354.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.98.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

