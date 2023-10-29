Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $744,000 Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,444 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,558,000 after acquiring an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.57 and a 12 month high of $202.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.15.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.43%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.08.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

