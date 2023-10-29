Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $43,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG stock opened at $27.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.36. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.16 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 1st. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

