Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP decreased its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Cognios Beta Neutral Large Cap Fund LP’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,936,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after buying an additional 985,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,427,000 after purchasing an additional 387,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Trust Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.88.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $187.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

