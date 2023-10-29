Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 32.56%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Sonic Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of SAH stock opened at $49.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.78. Sonic Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $39.02 and a fifty-two week high of $62.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently -85.29%.

Insider Activity at Sonic Automotive

Institutional Trading of Sonic Automotive

In other Sonic Automotive news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $1,846,385.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,107,274.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992 in the last three months. 40.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,312,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 894,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,614,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 867,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,001,000 after buying an additional 17,772 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after purchasing an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAH has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sonic Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SAH

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.