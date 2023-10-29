Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 16.2% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $201.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $171.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.96.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

