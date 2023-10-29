Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $203.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $185.13 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

