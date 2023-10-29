Asio Capital LLC Has $4.53 Million Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. VanEck Oil Services ETF comprises 1.1% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.20% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $861,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,213 shares during the period.

Shares of OIH opened at $325.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $246.04 and a fifty-two week high of $364.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $343.23 and its 200-day moving average is $309.95.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

