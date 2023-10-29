Asio Capital LLC Makes New $2.18 Million Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,686,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.61.

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $379.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $401.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.59. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $368.02 and a 12 month high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

