Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.10-1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.08. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.10-$1.40 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $82.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.33, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -830.75%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWK shares. Citigroup upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total transaction of $304,279.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,228,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

