Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 48,446 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 872,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,446 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $126,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 110.0% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $131.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.61. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.70 and a 12-month high of $155.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

