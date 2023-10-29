Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 88.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,432 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 0.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Hershey worth $211,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,413,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,413,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of HSY opened at $184.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.59 and a 200 day moving average of $235.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $183.96 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hershey from $263.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.24.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Further Reading

