Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,108,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for 0.9% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $213,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 264.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $308,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,736 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,482. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Trading Down 2.1 %

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of CB opened at $208.55 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.64. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

