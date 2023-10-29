SPC Financial Inc. Acquires 19,679 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 31.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,679 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 473,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,498,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 345,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,797,000 after purchasing an additional 14,946 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 223,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 44,105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $56.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $418.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.2276 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

