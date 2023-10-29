SPC Financial Inc. Buys 2,022 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 168,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $18,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 229.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $93.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.49. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

