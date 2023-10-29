Facet Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $211.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.32.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $189.52. 643,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,055. The company has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.31. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.30 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,095,327.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,488 shares of company stock worth $5,795,979. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

