Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Facet Wealth Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 92,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.27. The stock had a trading volume of 640,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,932. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $123.92 and a 52 week high of $147.74.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
