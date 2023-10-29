BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Posts Earnings Results

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $134.22 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 30.36%.

OTCMKTS:BESIY opened at $104.73 on Friday. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $47.53 and a 12 month high of $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.70.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

