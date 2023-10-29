Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $262.47. The stock had a trading volume of 788,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,583. The company has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.45. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.72 and a fifty-two week high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.