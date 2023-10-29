Facet Wealth Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,292 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after acquiring an additional 434,479 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,907,000 after acquiring an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,266,000 after acquiring an additional 389,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $149,497,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFAV traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.10. The stock had a trading volume of 482,594 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.