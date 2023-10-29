Facet Wealth Inc. Sells 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Facet Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,297,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.94 and a fifty-two week high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

