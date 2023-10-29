Facet Wealth Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 392.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,313 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $8,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.74. 1,947,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,294. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.28 and a 12-month high of $50.75.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

